Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28), Zacks reports. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 23.86%.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts: Sign Up

Tokyo Electron Stock Up 7.7%

Shares of Tokyo Electron stock traded up $10.77 on Thursday, hitting $150.30. 139,728 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,041. The stock has a market cap of $141.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.90. The firm's 50-day moving average is $132.64 and its 200 day moving average is $120.52. Tokyo Electron has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $152.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research cut Tokyo Electron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on TOELY

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron OTCMKTS: TOELY is a Japan-based manufacturer of equipment and services for the semiconductor and flat-panel display industries. The company develops, produces and sells a broad range of wafer fabrication tools used across front-end and back-end semiconductor processes, including equipment for etch, deposition, thermal processing, wafer cleaning and inspection, as well as production systems for advanced packaging and assembly. In addition to semiconductor tools, Tokyo Electron supplies production equipment and process solutions for flat-panel displays and related display technologies.

Beyond capital equipment, Tokyo Electron provides lifecycle services such as installation, maintenance, spare parts, process support and software solutions aimed at maximizing tool uptime and process yield.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tokyo Electron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tokyo Electron wasn't on the list.

While Tokyo Electron currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here