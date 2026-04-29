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Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Tokyo Electron logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Tokyo Electron shares gapped down pre-market, opening at $138.69 after a $146.90 close and last trading around $139.29 on light volume (6,272 shares).
  • The company missed quarterly expectations, reporting EPS of $0.58 versus $0.88 expected and revenue of $3.52B versus $3.90B, while issuing FY2026 EPS guidance of 3.895 (consensus ~3.75).
  • Zacks Research downgraded the stock from "strong-buy" to "hold," and MarketBeat shows an average analyst rating of "Hold."
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Tokyo Electron.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOELY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $146.90, but opened at $138.69. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $139.29, with a volume of 6,272 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research cut Tokyo Electron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tokyo Electron has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on TOELY

Tokyo Electron Stock Performance

The business's 50 day moving average price is $132.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.90.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.90 billion. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 23.86%. Tokyo Electron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.895-3.895 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tokyo Electron Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tokyo Electron OTCMKTS: TOELY is a Japan-based manufacturer of equipment and services for the semiconductor and flat-panel display industries. The company develops, produces and sells a broad range of wafer fabrication tools used across front-end and back-end semiconductor processes, including equipment for etch, deposition, thermal processing, wafer cleaning and inspection, as well as production systems for advanced packaging and assembly. In addition to semiconductor tools, Tokyo Electron supplies production equipment and process solutions for flat-panel displays and related display technologies.

Beyond capital equipment, Tokyo Electron provides lifecycle services such as installation, maintenance, spare parts, process support and software solutions aimed at maximizing tool uptime and process yield.

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