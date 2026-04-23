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Tokyo Electron (TOELY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Tokyo Electron logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tokyo Electron will release earnings on Thursday, April 30; analysts expect $1.24 EPS and $4.3222 billion in revenue for the quarter, and the company has set FY2026 guidance at 3.895 EPS.
  • In the prior quarter Tokyo Electron missed estimates, reporting $0.58 EPS vs. $0.88 expected and $3.52B revenue vs. $3.90B expected, with analysts forecasting about $4 EPS for the current and next fiscal years; shares trade near $145.73 (market cap ~$137.5B, P/E ~39.8) and the consensus analyst rating is a Hold after a Zacks downgrade.
  • Five stocks we like better than Tokyo Electron.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its resultson Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Tokyo Electron to post earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $4.3222 billion for the quarter. Tokyo Electron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.895-3.895 EPS.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 23.86%. On average, analysts expect Tokyo Electron to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Stock Performance

Shares of TOELY opened at $145.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.90. The business's fifty day moving average price is $132.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.92. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $152.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Tokyo Electron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on TOELY

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tokyo Electron OTCMKTS: TOELY is a Japan-based manufacturer of equipment and services for the semiconductor and flat-panel display industries. The company develops, produces and sells a broad range of wafer fabrication tools used across front-end and back-end semiconductor processes, including equipment for etch, deposition, thermal processing, wafer cleaning and inspection, as well as production systems for advanced packaging and assembly. In addition to semiconductor tools, Tokyo Electron supplies production equipment and process solutions for flat-panel displays and related display technologies.

Beyond capital equipment, Tokyo Electron provides lifecycle services such as installation, maintenance, spare parts, process support and software solutions aimed at maximizing tool uptime and process yield.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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