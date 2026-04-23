Tokyo Electron (TOELY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its resultson Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Tokyo Electron to post earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $4.3222 billion for the quarter. Tokyo Electron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.895-3.895 EPS.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 23.86%. On average, analysts expect Tokyo Electron to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Tokyo Electron Stock Performance

Shares of TOELY opened at $145.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.90. The business's fifty day moving average price is $132.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.92. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $152.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Tokyo Electron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron OTCMKTS: TOELY is a Japan-based manufacturer of equipment and services for the semiconductor and flat-panel display industries. The company develops, produces and sells a broad range of wafer fabrication tools used across front-end and back-end semiconductor processes, including equipment for etch, deposition, thermal processing, wafer cleaning and inspection, as well as production systems for advanced packaging and assembly. In addition to semiconductor tools, Tokyo Electron supplies production equipment and process solutions for flat-panel displays and related display technologies.

Beyond capital equipment, Tokyo Electron provides lifecycle services such as installation, maintenance, spare parts, process support and software solutions aimed at maximizing tool uptime and process yield.

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