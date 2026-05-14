- Toledano Adi Yarel Sells 19,179 Shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Stock

Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. (NYSE:VLN - Get Free Report) Director - Toledano Adi Yarel sold 19,179 shares of Valens Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $57,920.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 164,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $496,044.06. The trade was a 10.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

- Toledano Adi Yarel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, - Toledano Adi Yarel sold 38,358 shares of Valens Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $87,456.24.

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Valens Semiconductor Stock Up 9.1%

VLN stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.09. Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.00% and a negative net margin of 44.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Valens Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Valens Semiconductor from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Valens Semiconductor from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valens Semiconductor

Institutional Trading of Valens Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLN. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Valens Semiconductor by 417.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,081 shares of the company's stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 69,439 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Valens Semiconductor by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 520,062 shares of the company's stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 238,228 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Valens Semiconductor by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,148 shares of the company's stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 291,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP lifted its position in Valens Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP now owns 3,489,790 shares of the company's stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 29,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Valens Semiconductor

Here are the key news stories impacting Valens Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Valens Semiconductor reported Q1 2026 EPS of -$0.05, beating estimates of -$0.06, while revenue of $16.86 million also topped consensus. The company said gross margin came in above its guidance, and it ended the quarter with $86.1 million in cash. Article Title

Valens Semiconductor reported Q1 2026 EPS of -$0.05, beating estimates of -$0.06, while revenue of $16.86 million also topped consensus. The company said gross margin came in above its guidance, and it ended the quarter with $86.1 million in cash. Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company LLC raised its price target on Valens Semiconductor to $4.00 from $3.00 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in upside from current levels. Article Title

Needham & Company LLC raised its price target on Valens Semiconductor to $4.00 from $3.00 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Valens Semiconductor issued FY 2026 revenue guidance of $75.0 million to $77.0 million, which brackets the Street’s expectations and suggests management sees a path to steady growth.

Valens Semiconductor issued FY 2026 revenue guidance of $75.0 million to $77.0 million, which brackets the Street’s expectations and suggests management sees a path to steady growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several earnings-call transcript articles were published, but they mainly provide additional context rather than new catalysts for the stock. Article Title

Several earnings-call transcript articles were published, but they mainly provide additional context rather than new catalysts for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Near-term revenue guidance for Q2 2026 of $17.2 million to $17.6 million came in below the consensus estimate of $18.1 million, which could temper enthusiasm despite the Q1 beat.

Near-term revenue guidance for Q2 2026 of $17.2 million to $17.6 million came in below the consensus estimate of $18.1 million, which could temper enthusiasm despite the Q1 beat. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary was cautious, including a Seeking Alpha downgrade to Sell on what it called lackluster Q1 earnings, highlighting concerns about profitability and growth momentum. Article Title

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Corp. is a provider of high-speed connectivity solutions, specializing in semiconductor chipsets that enable the transmission of uncompressed video, audio and data over common cabling such as twisted-pair and coax. The company's flagship technology, HDBaseT, supports the simultaneous delivery of multiple signal types—including HDMI, USB, Ethernet and power—over a single cable. This multi-service approach addresses the growing demands of both consumer electronics and automotive infotainment systems, where bandwidth, reliability and low latency are critical.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Israel, Valens maintains research and development operations across North America, Europe and Asia.

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