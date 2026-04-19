Free Trial
→ Your name isn't on our protected list yet (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

Top Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today - April 19th

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
IREN logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Five bitcoin stocks to watch: IREN (IREN), TeraWulf (WULF), Cipher Mining (CIFR), Marathon Digital (MARA) and Riot Platforms (RIOT) were flagged by MarketBeat for having the highest dollar trading volume among bitcoin-related equities recently.
  • What "bitcoin stocks" mean and the risks: These are miners, exchanges, custody providers, hardware makers, or companies holding BTC that offer indirect exposure to Bitcoin but carry company-specific, operational leverage and regulatory risks that can make their shares diverge from Bitcoin’s spot price.
  • Company highlights: IREN (formerly Iris Energy) owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers from Sydney, while Riot Platforms operates bitcoin mining, data center hosting and engineering services across North America.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

IREN, TeraWulf, Cipher Mining, Marathon Digital, and Riot Platforms are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Bitcoin stocks" refers to publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets are closely tied to Bitcoin—for example, miners, exchanges, custody providers, hardware makers, or corporations that hold large amounts of BTC. For stock market investors these equities offer an indirect way to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements but carry additional company-specific risks, operational leverage, and regulatory factors that can cause their shares to diverge from Bitcoin’s spot performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IREN Right Now?

Before you consider IREN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IREN wasn't on the list.

While IREN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for April 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Your name isn't on our protected list yet
Your name isn't on our protected list yet
From American Alternative (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
In at 9:35 AM. Out by 10.
In at 9:35 AM. Out by 10.
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026
The AI Boom Has a Serious Problem
The AI Boom Has a Serious Problem
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Stock Market Analysis LIVE – High-Momentum Names & Key Catalysts
Stock Market Analysis LIVE – High-Momentum Names & Key Catalysts
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These 10 AI Infrastructure Stocks Have 10x Potential (Bitcoin Miners Are Betting Big)
These 10 AI Infrastructure Stocks Have 10x Potential (Bitcoin Miners Are Betting Big)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Something Big Is Coming This Week – Live Market Analysis
Something Big Is Coming This Week – Live Market Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines