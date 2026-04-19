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Top Casino Stocks To Follow Today - April 19th

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
DraftKings logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener flags seven casino stocks to watch today: DraftKings (DKNG), MGM Resorts International (MGM), Super Group (SGHC), Red Rock Resorts (RRR), PENN Entertainment (PENN), Rush Street Interactive (RSI), and Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI).
  • These companies span online sports betting, iGaming and brick‑and‑mortar casinos and resorts, providing exposure to revenues from gaming, hotels, restaurants and entertainment.
  • Casino stocks are cyclical and sensitive to consumer spending, tourism, regulation and macroeconomic conditions, often showing higher volatility; MarketBeat notes these names had the highest dollar trading volume among casino stocks recently.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, Super Group (SGHC), Red Rock Resorts, PENN Entertainment, Rush Street Interactive, and Monarch Casino & Resort are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of companies that operate casinos, resorts, gaming platforms and related hospitality businesses, giving investors exposure to revenues from gambling, hotels, restaurants and entertainment. They tend to be cyclical and sensitive to consumer discretionary spending, tourism, regulation and macroeconomic conditions, often showing higher volatility but sometimes offering dividend income depending on company leverage and local gaming laws. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGHC

Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRR

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSI

Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCRI

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