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Top Chinese Stocks To Watch Now - April 26th

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Charming Medical logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged Charming Medical (MCTA), Diageo (DEO), and UP Fintech (TIGR) as the top Chinese stocks to watch, based on the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • Charming Medical is a Hong Kong-based provider of Traditional Chinese Medicine beauty and wellness services, Diageo is a global alcoholic-beverages company (including Chinese white spirits), and UP Fintech is an online brokerage targeting Chinese investors.
  • Investors gain direct exposure to China's economy but should consider specific risks such as differing share classes and listing venues, currency and regulatory risk, and potential corporate governance and market-access differences.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Charming Medical.

Charming Medical, Diageo, and UP Fintech are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares of companies that are incorporated in or primarily do business in China and are listed on Chinese or international exchanges (for example A‑shares on Shanghai and Shenzhen, H‑shares in Hong Kong, or China-based companies trading as ADRs overseas). For investors, they provide direct exposure to China’s economy but carry specific considerations such as differing share classes and listing venues, currency and regulatory risks, and potential corporate governance and market-access differences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Charming Medical (MCTA)

We are a Hong Kong-based provider of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)-inspired therapies and products. We offer a wide range of beauty, wellness, and postpartum services and products rooted and influenced by the principles and practices of TCM, such as the use of herbal ingredients, acupuncture techniques, Tuina massage, and dietary guidance.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCTA

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Charming Medical Right Now?

Before you consider Charming Medical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charming Medical wasn't on the list.

While Charming Medical currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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