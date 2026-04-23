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Top Chinese Stocks Worth Watching - April 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Charming Medical logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MCTA (Charming Medical), DEO (Diageo) and TIGR (UP Fintech) are MarketBeat’s top Chinese stocks to watch today, chosen for having the highest dollar trading volume among Chinese stocks in recent days.
  • Charming Medical is a Hong Kong-based provider of TCM-inspired beauty and postpartum services, Diageo is a global alcoholic beverages company that also sells Chinese white spirits, and UP Fintech is an online brokerage serving Chinese investors.
  • These stocks span different share classes and listings (A‑shares, H‑shares, ADRs) and carry significant China-specific economic, regulatory and geopolitical risks that can impact returns.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Charming Medical, Diageo, and UP Fintech are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity securities issued by companies incorporated in or whose primary business is in China, and they are bought and sold on domestic and international stock markets. They include various share classes and listings (e.g., A‑shares, H‑shares, ADRs) that differ by exchange, currency, and investor access, and their performance reflects China-specific economic, regulatory, and geopolitical risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Charming Medical (MCTA)

We are a Hong Kong-based provider of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)-inspired therapies and products. We offer a wide range of beauty, wellness, and postpartum services and products rooted and influenced by the principles and practices of TCM, such as the use of herbal ingredients, acupuncture techniques, Tuina massage, and dietary guidance.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCTA

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Charming Medical Right Now?

Before you consider Charming Medical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charming Medical wasn't on the list.

While Charming Medical currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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