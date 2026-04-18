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Top Defense Stocks To Watch Now - April 18th

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
GE Aerospace logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat identifies GE Aerospace (GE), Rocket Lab (RKLB), and Boeing (BA) as the three defense stocks to watch after they recorded the highest dollar trading volume among defense names in recent days.
  • Business focus: GE Aerospace supplies commercial and military jet/turboprop engines and propulsion systems; Rocket Lab offers small- and medium-class launch services plus spacecraft design and constellation management; Boeing produces commercial airliners as well as military aircraft, satellites, missile defense and space launch systems.
  • Investor note: defense stocks are often seen as relatively defensive due to typically stable government defense spending, but they carry notable geopolitical, regulatory, and contract-concentration risks.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

GE Aerospace, Rocket Lab, and Boeing are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, or provide services and technology for military and national security purposes, such as weapons makers, aerospace contractors, and cybersecurity firms serving government clients. Investors often view them as relatively defensive because government defense spending can be more stable across economic cycles, though they carry specific geopolitical, regulatory, and contract-concentration risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in GE Aerospace Right Now?

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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