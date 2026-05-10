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Top Grocery Stocks To Keep An Eye On - May 10th

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
CAVA Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat identified five grocery stocks to watch: CAVA Group, Maplebear (Instacart), Casey's General Stores, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Conagra Brands. These names stood out because they had the highest dollar trading volume among grocery stocks over the last several days.
  • Grocery stocks are seen as defensive investments: The article notes that companies selling food and household essentials often hold up better during economic slowdowns because demand tends to stay relatively steady.
  • The featured companies span different parts of the grocery ecosystem: The list includes online grocery delivery, convenience stores, warehouse clubs, and packaged food makers, showing multiple ways investors can gain exposure to the sector.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

CAVA Group, Maplebear, Casey's General Stores, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Conagra Brands are the five Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Grocery stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the grocery industry, such as supermarket chains, food retailers, and companies that distribute everyday consumer staples. For stock market investors, they are often considered defensive investments because demand for food and household essentials tends to remain relatively steady even during economic slowdowns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CART

Casey's General Stores (CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASY

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BJ

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CAVA Group Right Now?

Before you consider CAVA Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CAVA Group wasn't on the list.

While CAVA Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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