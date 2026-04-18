Free Trial
→ One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime. (From Reagan Gold Group) (Ad)tc pixel

Top Healthcare Stocks To Follow Now - April 18th

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
UnitedHealth Group logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) are MarketBeat's top healthcare stocks to watch today, selected for having the highest dollar trading volume among healthcare names recently. The report notes healthcare is a relatively defensive, innovation-driven sector but carries risks from clinical trials, patent expirations, reimbursement changes, and regulation.
  • UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is a diversified payer-provider with major businesses in UnitedHealthcare and Optum (Health, Insight, Rx), giving it broad exposure to employer, Medicare, Medicaid, and consumer health demand across the U.S.
  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) represents large-cap stability with strengths in innovative medicines and MedTech, while Hims & Hers (HIMS) offers digital growth exposure as a telehealth platform for mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and primary care.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group, Johnson & Johnson, and Hims & Hers Health are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies involved in medical goods and services—including pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical device makers, hospitals and clinics, insurers, and other suppliers—whose revenues come from developing, producing, or delivering healthcare. For investors, they provide exposure to a relatively defensive, innovation-driven sector influenced by demographics and public policy, but carry specific risks such as clinical trial results, patent expirations, reimbursement changes, and regulatory decisions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in UnitedHealth Group Right Now?

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public

A forward-looking investment report spotlighting the seven space companies best positioned to benefit from accelerating commercialization in 2026. It explores key industry trends, major growth catalysts, and the stocks shaping the next phase of the space economy—from launch leaders and satellite networks to data, defense, and in-space infrastructure.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Trump, Elon prep for AI “Black Swan”
Trump, Elon prep for AI “Black Swan”
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
Stock Market Analysis LIVE – High-Momentum Names & Key Catalysts
Stock Market Analysis LIVE – High-Momentum Names & Key Catalysts
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines