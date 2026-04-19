Top Infrastructure Stocks To Follow Now - April 19th

Marvell Technology, Coinbase Global, and Alibaba Group are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that own, build, operate, or maintain essential physical systems and facilities—such as utilities, toll roads, airports, railways, pipelines, ports, power transmission, and broadband infrastructure. They typically produce long-term, relatively predictable cash flows from concessions, regulated returns or government contracts, making them attractive for income and defensive strategies, though they remain sensitive to regulation, interest rates and capital‑intensive investment cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.
Marvell Technology (MRVL)
Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL
Coinbase Global (COIN)
Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.
Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN
Alibaba Group (BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA
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Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.
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