Top Infrastructure Stocks To Follow Now - April 30th

Marvell Technology, Nokia, and Vertiv are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares in companies that build, own, or operate essential physical systems and facilities—such as utilities, energy and pipeline firms, transportation assets (airports, toll roads, rail), communications networks, and water or waste services. For investors these stocks typically offer stable, often regulated cash flows and higher-than-average dividends, appealing to income and long-term portfolios, but they can be sensitive to interest rates, government policy, and capital-intensive maintenance or regulatory risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

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Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Nokia (NOK)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOK

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

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