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Top Mining Stocks Worth Watching - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
IREN logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat names IREN, USA Rare Earth (USAR), and Caterpillar (CAT) as the mining stocks to watch after they recorded the highest dollar trading volume among mining names in recent days.
  • IREN is a Sydney‑based operator of bitcoin mining data centers, making it a crypto‑mining play included in this mining roundup rather than a traditional commodity miner.
  • USA Rare Earth is developing a vertically integrated U.S. rare‑earth magnet supply chain (processing in Oklahoma and mining rights at Round Top, Texas), while Caterpillar is a global supplier of construction and mining equipment; both expose investors to the cyclical, commodity‑sensitive, and higher‑volatility nature of the mining sector.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

IREN, USA Rare Earth, and Caterpillar are the three Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, development, extraction and processing of natural resources such as gold, copper, coal, uranium and industrial minerals. For investors they tend to be cyclical and highly sensitive to commodity prices, operational and geopolitical risks, and often offer greater leverage to resource price moves along with higher volatility and project-specific risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

USA Rare Earth (USAR)

USA Rare Earth, Inc. is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

Read Our Latest Research Report on USAR

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IREN Right Now?

Before you consider IREN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IREN wasn't on the list.

While IREN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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