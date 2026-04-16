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Top Music Stocks To Follow Today - April 16th

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Tencent Music Entertainment Group logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), NetEase (NTES), and Warner Music Group (WMG) are MarketBeat's top music stocks to watch today, selected for having the highest dollar trading volume among music-sector names recently.
  • Tencent Music operates China's major streaming and social-music platforms (QQ Music, Kugou, Kuwo, WeSing) plus live and long‑form audio; NetEase includes Cloud Music and gaming-related services, and Warner Music runs recorded-music and publishing through labels like Warner Records and Atlantic.
  • Music stocks provide exposure to recurring subscription and licensing/royalty revenue but carry risks from changing consumer tastes, copyright and licensing dynamics, and concentration of value in hit artists or catalogs.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group, NetEase, and Warner Music Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Music stocks are publicly traded companies whose primary business is creating, distributing, or monetizing music—this includes streaming platforms, record labels and publishers, concert promoters, music-rights and royalty funds, and music-tech or instrument manufacturers. For investors, they offer exposure to music-consumption trends and recurring revenue from subscriptions and licensing/royalty streams, but carry risks from changing consumer tastes, copyright and licensing dynamics, and concentration of value in hit artists or catalogs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TME

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

Warner Music Group (WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMG

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Right Now?

Before you consider Tencent Music Entertainment Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tencent Music Entertainment Group wasn't on the list.

While Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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