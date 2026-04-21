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Top Nuclear Stocks Worth Watching - April 21st

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Oklo logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat names Oklo (OKLO), NuScale Power (SMR) and BWX Technologies (BWXT) as the three nuclear stocks to watch today, each selected for having the highest dollar trading volume among nuclear names recently.
  • The nuclear sector carries regulatory, technological and geopolitical risks but could benefit from long‑term demand driven by low‑carbon energy policies, which creates higher volatility and sector‑specific catalysts.
  • Company focuses: Oklo develops fission power plants and used fuel recycling; NuScale builds modular light‑water reactors (NPM/VOYGR) for power, heat and hydrogen; and BWX manufactures nuclear components and naval reactors for government and commercial customers.
  • Interested in Oklo? Here are five stocks we like better.

Oklo, NuScale Power, and BWX Technologies are the three Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks are shares of companies involved in the nuclear energy supply chain—reactor operators and builders, uranium miners and processors, fuel fabricators, and firms providing related equipment and services. Investors treat them as a distinct sector exposed to regulatory, technological and geopolitical risks as well as potential long-term demand from low‑carbon energy policies, which can create higher volatility and sector-specific catalysts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Oklo Right Now?

Before you consider Oklo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oklo wasn't on the list.

While Oklo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

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