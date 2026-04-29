Top Outdoor Stocks To Follow Today - April 29th

Vistance Networks, Deckers Outdoor, and Louisiana-Pacific are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Outdoor stocks" refers to publicly traded companies whose primary businesses serve outdoor recreation and activities — for example manufacturers and retailers of camping, hiking, fishing, cycling, and outdoor apparel and equipment, as well as related services. Investors track this thematic group because its revenue and growth are driven by seasonality, weather and macroeconomic conditions, shifts in consumer leisure trends, and brand/retailer cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

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Vistance Networks (VISN)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VISN

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LPX

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