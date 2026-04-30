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Top Outdoor Stocks To Watch Now - April 30th

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Vistance Networks logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat names Vistance Networks (VISN), Deckers Outdoor (DECK), and Madison Air Solutions (MAIR) as the three Outdoor stocks to watch, based on the highest recent dollar trading volume among Outdoor-themed names.
  • Vistance Networks (VISN) is described as a communications infrastructure provider operating across Broadband, Outdoor Wireless, Venue & Campus, and Home network segments.
  • Deckers (DECK) sells premium footwear and apparel under brands like UGG, HOKA, and Teva, while Madison Air Solutions (MAIR) focuses on indoor air‑quality and air‑filtration solutions for homes, schools, healthcare facilities, and workplaces.
  • Interested in Vistance Networks? Here are five stocks we like better.

Vistance Networks, Deckers Outdoor, and Madison Air Solutions are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of companies whose products or services enable or benefit from outdoor activities—such as makers of apparel, footwear, camping and sporting goods, RVs, boats, and businesses in outdoor recreation and tourism. Investors treat them as a thematic, consumer-discretionary category that is sensitive to seasonality, weather, economic cycles, and leisure trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Vistance Networks (VISN)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VISN

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Madison Air Solutions (MAIR)

We take up to 25,000 breaths a day and spend up to 90% of our lives indoors, often breathing air that’s two to five times more polluted than outdoor air. Clean air is absolutely essential to human life, yet most people rarely think about the air we breathe at home, in our schools, in healthcare facilities and in the workplace.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAIR

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Vistance Networks Right Now?

Before you consider Vistance Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vistance Networks wasn't on the list.

While Vistance Networks currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public

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