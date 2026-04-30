Top Outdoor Stocks To Watch Now - April 30th

Vistance Networks, Deckers Outdoor, and Madison Air Solutions are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of companies whose products or services enable or benefit from outdoor activities—such as makers of apparel, footwear, camping and sporting goods, RVs, boats, and businesses in outdoor recreation and tourism. Investors treat them as a thematic, consumer-discretionary category that is sensitive to seasonality, weather, economic cycles, and leisure trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

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Vistance Networks (VISN)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VISN

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Madison Air Solutions (MAIR)

We take up to 25,000 breaths a day and spend up to 90% of our lives indoors, often breathing air that’s two to five times more polluted than outdoor air. Clean air is absolutely essential to human life, yet most people rarely think about the air we breathe at home, in our schools, in healthcare facilities and in the workplace.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAIR

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