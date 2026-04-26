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Top Real Estate Stocks To Follow Today - April 26th

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Digital Realty Trust logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged Digital Realty Trust (DLR), Blackstone (BX), and American Tower (AMT) as the top Real Estate stocks today based on the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • Business focus: DLR is a data-center REIT serving AI, cloud and other digital industries; AMT is a global communications-site REIT with over 224,000 sites; and BX is a major alternative asset manager with large real-estate and private-equity operations.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Digital Realty Trust, Blackstone, and American Tower are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop, manage, or finance income-producing property—this category includes REITs, property developers, landlords, and mortgage lenders. They give investors exposure to rental income and property-value appreciation (often via dividends), and tend to be sensitive to interest rates and real estate market cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

American Tower (AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMT

Featured Stories

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Digital Realty Trust Right Now?

Before you consider Digital Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Digital Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Digital Realty Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

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