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Top Robotics Stocks Worth Watching - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Teradyne logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener names Teradyne (TER), Ouster (OUST), and Serve Robotics (SERV) as the top robotics stocks to watch and notes they recorded the highest dollar trading volume among robotics names in recent days.
  • Teradyne makes automated test systems and robotics across semiconductor, system and wireless-test segments; Ouster supplies high-resolution and solid-state lidar sensors for automotive, industrial, robotics and smart infrastructure; and Serve Robotics builds low-emission self-driving delivery robots for food delivery in the U.S.
  • Interested in Teradyne? Here are five stocks we like better.

Teradyne, Ouster, and Serve Robotics are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture or supply components, software and services for robotic systems and automation (including industrial robots, surgical robots, logistics/warehouse automation, sensors, actuators and AI control software). Investors treat them as a thematic play on automation and AI-driven productivity gains, with performance tied to technology adoption cycles, capital spending and regulatory or industry-specific developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TER

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OUST

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SERV

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Teradyne Right Now?

Before you consider Teradyne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teradyne wasn't on the list.

While Teradyne currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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