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Top Social Media Stocks To Consider - May 9th

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Trump Media & Technology Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT), Strive (ASST), and Sprout Social (SPT) were highlighted as the top social media stocks to watch, based on recent high dollar trading volume.
  • The article defines social media stocks as companies tied to social networking, online communities, content sharing, or digital communication platforms, where performance is often driven by user growth, advertising revenue, and engagement trends.
  • Trump Media operates TRUTH Social and related media brands, while Sprout Social focuses on cloud-based social media management software and Strive provides marketing and content delivery services across platforms like Discord and TikTok.
  • Interested in Trump Media & Technology Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Trump Media & Technology Group, Strive, and Sprout Social are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose main business involves social networking, online communities, content sharing, or digital communication platforms. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to companies like Meta, Snap, or Pinterest, whose performance is often driven by user growth, advertising revenue, engagement levels, and changes in online media trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DJT

Strive (ASST)

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASST

Sprout Social (SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPT

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Trump Media & Technology Group Right Now?

Before you consider Trump Media & Technology Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trump Media & Technology Group wasn't on the list.

While Trump Media & Technology Group currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Spring 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

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