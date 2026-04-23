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Top Social Media Stocks To Follow Now - April 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Strive logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat names Strive (ASST), Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT), and JOYY (YY) as the top social media stocks to watch, selected because they had the highest dollar trading volume among social media names in recent days.
  • Strive (ASST) — Asset Entities Inc. — provides social media marketing and content-delivery services across platforms like Discord and TikTok, with a focus on designing and managing community servers and marketing offerings.
  • Trump Media (DJT) operates TRUTH Social and TMTG-branded services, while JOYY (YY) runs multiple video and live-streaming platforms (including Bigo Live, Likee, imo, Hago) plus e-commerce tools via Shopline, representing different monetization and user-engagement models within social media.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Strive.

Strive, Trump Media & Technology Group, and JOYY are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose main business is operating social networking platforms, content-sharing apps, or related services that connect users and monetize engagement. Investors evaluate them by metrics such as user growth and engagement, advertising and subscription revenue, data/privacy and regulatory risks, and the platform’s network effects and competitive position. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Strive (ASST)

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASST

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DJT

JOYY (YY)

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YY

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Strive Right Now?

Before you consider Strive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Strive wasn't on the list.

While Strive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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