Top Solar Stocks To Research - May 9th

First Solar, Nextpower, SolarEdge Technologies, Sunrun, and Enphase Energy are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the solar energy industry, such as manufacturers of solar panels, developers of solar farms, and providers of related equipment or services. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to companies whose profits and growth are tied to demand for solar power and broader trends in renewable energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

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First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

Nextpower (NXT)

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXT

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

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