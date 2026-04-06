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Top Space Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 6th

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Rocket Lab logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener names five space stocks to watch today: Rocket Lab (RKLB), AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), GE Aerospace (GE), Boeing (BA), and Intuitive Machines (LUNR), which had the highest dollar trading volume among space stocks in recent days.
  • The space sector offers exposure to launch services, satellites, in‑orbit infrastructure and lunar operations but is highly capital‑intensive with long development timelines, regulatory and technical risks, and elevated volatility for investors.
  • Rocket Lab is noted for launch services, spacecraft design and constellation management, while Intuitive Machines focuses on lunar access and orbital services including satellite delivery, servicing and debris removal.
  • Five stocks we like better than Rocket Lab.

Rocket Lab, AST SpaceMobile, GE Aerospace, Boeing, and Intuitive Machines are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses or significant revenues come from space-related activities — such as satellite manufacturing and operations, launch services, space tourism, in-orbit infrastructure, or other commercial space technologies. They include pure-play aerospace firms, satellite operators, launch providers, suppliers of space hardware and software, and some defense or tech companies with major space divisions. For investors, space stocks offer exposure to a fast-growing but capital-intensive and high-risk sector characterized by long development timelines, regulatory and technical uncertainties, and often elevated volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Intuitive Machines (LUNR)

Intuitive Machines, Inc. designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LUNR

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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