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Top Travel Stocks Worth Watching - April 15th

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Booking logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags five travel-related stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Booking Holdings (BKNG), Travelers Companies (TRV), Expedia Group (EXPE), Trip.com Group (TCOM) and MakeMyTrip (MMYT).
  • Travel stocks are cyclical and sensitive to consumer confidence, economic growth, seasonality, fuel and labor costs, and event-driven disruptions, which can drive significant volatility.
  • The group mixes online travel agencies and reservation platforms (BKNG, EXPE, TCOM, MMYT) with an insurance play (TRV), offering exposure to both travel demand and related insurance markets.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Booking.

Booking, Travelers Companies, Expedia Group, Trip.com Group, and MakeMyTrip are the five Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of companies whose primary businesses depend on travel and tourism—airlines, hotels and resorts, cruise lines, online travel agencies, car rental firms, and related travel services and technology providers. These stocks tend to be cyclical and are sensitive to consumer confidence, economic growth, seasonality, fuel and labor costs, and policy or event-driven disruptions (e.g., pandemics or geopolitical crises) that affect travel demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Travelers Companies (TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MMYT

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Booking Right Now?

Before you consider Booking, you'll want to hear this.

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