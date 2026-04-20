TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $465.00 price target on the construction company's stock. DA Davidson's price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.07% from the stock's current price.

BLD has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded TopBuild from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of TopBuild from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on TopBuild from $515.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $440.21.

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TopBuild Trading Up 19.4%

NYSE:BLD traded up $79.50 on Monday, hitting $489.81. 3,732,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $273.87 and a fifty-two week high of $559.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $418.36 and a 200-day moving average of $434.20.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 9.65%.TopBuild's quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 464.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,666 shares of the construction company's stock worth $324,434,000 after acquiring an additional 639,915 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,518,093 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $633,346,000 after buying an additional 630,857 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7,961.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 395,747 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $128,119,000 after acquiring an additional 390,838 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $104,947,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $101,450,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about TopBuild

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TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. NYSE: BLD is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild's core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

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