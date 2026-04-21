TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 299,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session's volume of 397,980 shares.The stock last traded at $485.2220 and had previously closed at $489.83.

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TopBuild News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TopBuild this week:

Positive Sentiment: Acquisition announced with a meaningful premium and definitive terms — the offer provides $505 cash or 20.2 QXO shares per TopBuild share (proration mechanics specified), which is the primary driver of the stock’s rally as the market re-prices toward deal value. QXO to Acquire TopBuild for $17 Billion

Acquisition announced with a meaningful premium and definitive terms — the offer provides $505 cash or 20.2 QXO shares per TopBuild share (proration mechanics specified), which is the primary driver of the stock’s rally as the market re-prices toward deal value. Positive Sentiment: QXO provided an investor presentation outlining strategic rationale and expected accretion, which supports management’s case for the transaction and helps validate the deal thesis for holders leaning to the stock option of the consideration. QXO Investor Presentation

QXO provided an investor presentation outlining strategic rationale and expected accretion, which supports management’s case for the transaction and helps validate the deal thesis for holders leaning to the stock option of the consideration. Neutral Sentiment: Merger-arbitrage dynamics are now in play — a spread remains between BLD’s trading price and the $505 cash-equivalent because closing is not guaranteed; that spread reflects time value, proration uncertainty and closing risk. Investors seeking to arbitrage should monitor proration guidance and closing timeline (Q3 2026). Deal spread & arbitrage context

Merger-arbitrage dynamics are now in play — a spread remains between BLD’s trading price and the $505 cash-equivalent because closing is not guaranteed; that spread reflects time value, proration uncertainty and closing risk. Investors seeking to arbitrage should monitor proration guidance and closing timeline (Q3 2026). Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street activity: some analysts reaffirmed coverage (DA Davidson reiterated a buy with a $465 target), which provides a reference point for post-announcement valuation but sits below recent trade levels given the deal premium. DA Davidson rating note

Wall Street activity: some analysts reaffirmed coverage (DA Davidson reiterated a buy with a $465 target), which provides a reference point for post-announcement valuation but sits below recent trade levels given the deal premium. Negative Sentiment: Multiple shareholder-law-firm investigations and class-action alerts have been announced alleging potential breaches of fiduciary duty or inadequate process/price; such litigation can delay closing, increase costs, or force deal adjustments. Monitor filings and any requests for supplemental disclosures. Johnson Fistel investigation

Multiple shareholder-law-firm investigations and class-action alerts have been announced alleging potential breaches of fiduciary duty or inadequate process/price; such litigation can delay closing, increase costs, or force deal adjustments. Monitor filings and any requests for supplemental disclosures. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory, financing or integration risks remain (deal requires customary approvals; the stock component and debt financing for the cash portion expose the transaction to potential dilution and leverage concerns for QXO), which are reasons the market is keeping a spread to the headline price. Reuters coverage of deal and risks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TopBuild from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $496.00 price target (up from $487.00) on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $515.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $447.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLD

TopBuild Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $417.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.78.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business's revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $997,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,734,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 697.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 5,747 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. NYSE: BLD is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild's core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

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