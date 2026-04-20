TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $410.31, but opened at $489.00. TopBuild shares last traded at $478.4630, with a volume of 749,148 shares.

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TopBuild News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TopBuild this week:

Positive Sentiment: Acquisition agreed at a meaningful premium — QXO will acquire TopBuild for roughly $17B, a deal that markets view as value-accretive and which typically lifts the target’s share price toward the offer. Businesswire: QXO to Acquire TopBuild

Acquisition agreed at a meaningful premium — QXO will acquire TopBuild for roughly $17B, a deal that markets view as value-accretive and which typically lifts the target’s share price toward the offer. Positive Sentiment: Deal consideration offers cash-or-stock election that supports upside — TopBuild shareholders can elect $505.00 cash or 20.2 QXO shares per TopBuild share, with proration targeting ~45% cash / 55% stock, which anchors an implied per-share value. QuiverQuant: Deal Details

Deal consideration offers cash-or-stock election that supports upside — TopBuild shareholders can elect $505.00 cash or 20.2 QXO shares per TopBuild share, with proration targeting ~45% cash / 55% stock, which anchors an implied per-share value. Positive Sentiment: QXO provided an investor presentation outlining strategic rationale and expected near-term earnings accretion, reinforcing investor confidence in the logic and integration plan. Businesswire: QXO Investor Presentation

QXO provided an investor presentation outlining strategic rationale and expected near-term earnings accretion, reinforcing investor confidence in the logic and integration plan. Neutral Sentiment: Timeline and approvals — both boards approved the deal; closing is expected after customary regulatory and shareholder approvals, with an estimated close in Q3 2026 (timing can affect near-term volatility). Reuters: Deal Timing

Timeline and approvals — both boards approved the deal; closing is expected after customary regulatory and shareholder approvals, with an estimated close in Q3 2026 (timing can affect near-term volatility). Neutral Sentiment: Analyst context — recent analyst coverage shows varied targets (median near $470), so market reaction is balancing the deal premium vs. existing price targets and long-term outlook. QuiverQuant: Analyst Targets

Analyst context — recent analyst coverage shows varied targets (median near $470), so market reaction is balancing the deal premium vs. existing price targets and long-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder litigation risk — at least two plaintiff firms have announced investigations alleging the deal price may be unfair, which could lead to litigation that delays closing or prompts concessions. PR Newswire: Ademi LLP Investigation Businesswire: Halper Sadeh Notice

Shareholder litigation risk — at least two plaintiff firms have announced investigations alleging the deal price may be unfair, which could lead to litigation that delays closing or prompts concessions. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling noted in recent months — several disclosed insider sales could be viewed negatively by some investors, though these trades predate the announcement. QuiverQuant: Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLD shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $485.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of TopBuild from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $440.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TopBuild

TopBuild Stock Up 17.2%

The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $418.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.20.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.11. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in TopBuild by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 86 shares of the construction company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. NYSE: BLD is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild's core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

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