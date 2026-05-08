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Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:CALY) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Topgolf Callaway Brands logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Q1 beat and outlook raise: Topgolf Callaway reported EPS of $0.56 vs. $0.42 expected, with ~250–260 bps gross-margin improvement and double‑digit adjusted EBITDA growth, and management raised 2026 net‑sales guidance to roughly $2.015B–$2.070B.
  • Shares jumped on the print: The stock gapped up in premarket trading (opened $15.97 vs. prior close $14.77), trading up ~13.4% to $16.68 on heavy volume, with a market cap around $3.05 billion.
  • Underling risks remain: Quarterly revenue fell 37.1% year‑over‑year and the company still shows a negative net margin, while reports of substantial Topgolf layoffs and mixed analyst ratings highlight execution and near‑term visibility concerns.
  • Interested in Topgolf Callaway Brands? Here are five stocks we like better.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:CALY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.77, but opened at $15.97. Topgolf Callaway Brands shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 936,462 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Topgolf Callaway Brands News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Topgolf Callaway Brands this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CALY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised Topgolf Callaway Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a "sell (d-)" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CALY

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Up 13.4%

The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands plc NYSE: MODG is a leading global sports and entertainment company formed through the merger of Callaway Golf Company and Topgolf Entertainment Group in July 2022. The company combines Callaway’s heritage in golf equipment design and manufacturing with Topgolf’s innovative, technology-driven entertainment venues. Topgolf Callaway Brands serves a diverse audience of golf enthusiasts, casual players and social visitors, offering experiences that span both competitive sport and leisure activities.

Under the Callaway Golf brand, the company develops and markets a broad portfolio of premium golf clubs, balls, accessories and apparel.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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