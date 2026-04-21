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Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Toray Industries logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped down: Toray opened at $14.29 after a prior close of $14.785 and last traded at $14.27 on light volume (1,332 shares), sitting below its 50‑day moving average ($15.07) but above the 200‑day ($13.88).
  • Mixed quarterly results and guidance: The company reported EPS of $0.03 (missing estimates of $0.20) while revenue beat at $4.40B, and it set FY2025 EPS guidance of 0.707 with sell‑side forecasts near 0.71.
  • Analyst stance: SMBC Nikko upgraded to a "strong‑buy," giving Toray one Strong Buy and two Holds for an overall consensus of "Moderate Buy," with a market cap of $10.73B and a P/E of 36.58.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Toray Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.7850, but opened at $14.29. Toray Industries shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 1,332 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Smbc Nikko Sec. upgraded shares of Toray Industries to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRYIY

Toray Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.49. The business's 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. Toray Industries had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 1.71%.Toray Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.707-0.707 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toray Industries Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Toray Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toray Industries, Inc is a global leader in advanced materials and chemical technologies, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company's core operations span five business segments: fibers & textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment & engineering, and life sciences. Toray serves a diverse range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, construction, healthcare and water treatment, leveraging its material innovation to meet evolving market demands.

In the fibers & textiles division, Toray develops synthetic fibers and high-performance fabrics for applications such as apparel, industrial materials and automotive interiors.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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