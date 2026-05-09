Free Trial
→ Your book is inside (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Tosoh logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tosoh shares hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $17.00 and last changing hands at that level, up from the prior close of $16.00.
  • The stock was reported as up 6.3%, with relatively light volume of 1,000 shares during the session.
  • Tosoh’s financial profile showed low leverage and solid liquidity, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.23, and a quick ratio of 1.92.
  • Five stocks we like better than Tosoh.

Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Tosoh Trading Up 6.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company's fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.21.

About Tosoh

(Get Free Report)

Tosoh Corporation, founded in 1935 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a diversified chemical company known for its production of basic and specialty chemicals. Originally established as Toyo Soda Manufacturing Co, Ltd., the company adopted the Tosoh name in 1987 to reflect its growing range of operations. Over the decades, Tosoh has expanded its footprint through a combination of research-driven product development and strategic international partnerships.

The company's portfolio is organized around core business segments that include chlor-alkali and derivatives, specialty plastics and polymer materials, advanced ceramics, electronic materials, and life science products.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tosoh Right Now?

Before you consider Tosoh, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tosoh wasn't on the list.

While Tosoh currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines