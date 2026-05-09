Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

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Tosoh Trading Up 6.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company's fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.21.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corporation, founded in 1935 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a diversified chemical company known for its production of basic and specialty chemicals. Originally established as Toyo Soda Manufacturing Co, Ltd., the company adopted the Tosoh name in 1987 to reflect its growing range of operations. Over the decades, Tosoh has expanded its footprint through a combination of research-driven product development and strategic international partnerships.

The company's portfolio is organized around core business segments that include chlor-alkali and derivatives, specialty plastics and polymer materials, advanced ceramics, electronic materials, and life science products.

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