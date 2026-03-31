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Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Insider Bradley John Macson Sells 33,000 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Total Energy Services logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Insider sale: Bradley John Macson sold 33,000 shares at an average price of C$22.96 for C$757,680, cutting his holding by 16.43% to 167,823 shares.
  • Dividend announced: The company declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.12 (annualized C$0.48, ~2.1% yield) with an ex-dividend date of Mar 31 and pay date of Apr 15; the payout ratio is ~20.5%.
  • Analyst support & price action: ATB Cormark raised its target to C$24 and MarketBeat shows a consensus "Buy" (avg target C$24), while TOT trades near its 52‑week high at C$22.59 with a market cap around C$823M and a P/E of ~11.6.
  • Five stocks we like better than Total Energy Services.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT - Get Free Report) insider Bradley John Macson sold 33,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.96, for a total value of C$757,680.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 167,823 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$3,853,216.08. This trade represents a 16.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Total Energy Services Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of TOT traded down C$0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.59. 152,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,036. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.40 and a 52 week high of C$23.80. The company's 50 day moving average is C$18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$823.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 2.0517598 earnings per share for the current year.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Total Energy Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TOT

Trending Headlines about Total Energy Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Total Energy Services this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Director Glenn O. J. Dagenais bought 1,570 shares at C$23.47 (≈C$36,848), raising his stake to ~76,595 shares (a 2.09% increase) — a direct vote of confidence from management that can support the share price. Director Purchase
  • Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.12 per share (annualized C$0.48, yield ~2.1%; ex-dividend date Mar 31, pay date Apr 15). A consistent dividend and a ~20.5% payout ratio signal cash-flow strength and can attract income-focused investors. Dividend Announcement
  • Positive Sentiment: ATB Cormark raised its price target from C$20 to C$24, and MarketBeat shows a consensus "Buy" with an average target ~C$24 — analyst support that implies upside vs. current levels. Analyst Note
  • Neutral Sentiment: Price and technicals: TOT is trading near its 52‑week high and well above its 50- and 200‑day moving averages, with elevated intraday volume — this can amplify both positive catalysts and profit-taking. Price Performance
  • Negative Sentiment: Insider William John George Kosich sold 18,000 shares at C$23.60 (~C$424,800), trimming his position by ~7.4%. Significant insider selling can signal profit-taking or diversification and may weigh on near-term sentiment. Insider Sale

About Total Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company's operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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