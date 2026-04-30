TotalEnergies FY2026 EPS Estimate Lifted by Erste Group Bank

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TotalEnergies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.30. The consensus estimate for TotalEnergies' current full-year earnings is $9.59 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for TotalEnergies' FY2027 earnings at $9.92 EPS.

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TTE has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $221.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $93.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.22.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.44. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth $29,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting TotalEnergies

Here are the key news stories impacting TotalEnergies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — TotalEnergies reported $2.45 EPS (vs. $2.01 consensus), adjusted net income and cash flow rose materially on strong trading and higher realized Brent prices, driving the earnings surprise that spurred the rally. Read More.

Q1 results beat expectations — TotalEnergies reported $2.45 EPS (vs. $2.01 consensus), adjusted net income and cash flow rose materially on strong trading and higher realized Brent prices, driving the earnings surprise that spurred the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns accelerated — management resumed a $1.5 billion buyback and announced a higher interim dividend (€0.90/share, +5.9%), signaling cash-flow strength and returning excess cash to investors. Read More. Read More.

Shareholder returns accelerated — management resumed a $1.5 billion buyback and announced a higher interim dividend (€0.90/share, +5.9%), signaling cash-flow strength and returning excess cash to investors. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — Erste Group sharply raised EPS forecasts for FY2026 and FY2027 (to $10.56 and $9.92 respectively), lifting forward earnings expectations and validating the beat. (Source: MarketBeat summary)

Analyst upgrades — Erste Group sharply raised EPS forecasts for FY2026 and FY2027 (to $10.56 and $9.92 respectively), lifting forward earnings expectations and validating the beat. (Source: MarketBeat summary) Neutral Sentiment: Renewables expansion — TotalEnergies and Nextnorth closed financing and started construction on a 440 MWp solar park in the Philippines (operational by end-2027), supporting the company’s low-carbon growth profile but with limited near-term earnings impact. Read More. Read More.

Renewables expansion — TotalEnergies and Nextnorth closed financing and started construction on a 440 MWp solar park in the Philippines (operational by end-2027), supporting the company’s low-carbon growth profile but with limited near-term earnings impact. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Power-asset acquisition closed — TotalEnergies finalized the purchase of 50% of EPH’s flexible power generation platform, creating TTEP (larger flex‑gen footprint in Western Europe), diversification that supports long-term cash generation. Read More.

Power-asset acquisition closed — TotalEnergies finalized the purchase of 50% of EPH’s flexible power generation platform, creating TTEP (larger flex‑gen footprint in Western Europe), diversification that supports long-term cash generation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical/operational risk — CEO said TotalEnergies will wait for stable Strait of Hormuz transit before resuming Middle East operations; conflict-related disruptions have removed ~15% of upstream production, a near-term supply hit that could limit production recovery and add volatility. Read More.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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