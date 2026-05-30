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TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
May 30, 2026
TotalEnergies logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from buy to hold, adding to a mixed analyst backdrop for the stock.
  • Despite the downgrade, TotalEnergies recently reported strong quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates with $2.45 EPS versus $2.22 expected and $49.52 billion in revenue versus $44.58 billion expected.
  • Key recent headlines remain positive overall, including shareholder approval of a €3.40-per-share dividend for 2025 and progress on a €4.5 billion offshore wind project in Normandy.
  • Five stocks we like better than TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

TTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research lowered TotalEnergies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered TotalEnergies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $87.39 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $57.39 and a one year high of $94.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.35.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.43%.The firm had revenue of $49.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YANKCOM Partnership raised its position in TotalEnergies by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 212.6% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting TotalEnergies

Here are the key news stories impacting TotalEnergies this week:

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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