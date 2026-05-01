Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN - Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.68 and traded as high as GBX 122. Town Centre Securities shares last traded at GBX 112, with a volume of 38 shares changing hands.

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Town Centre Securities Stock Up 4.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.89. The company has a market capitalization of £50.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.65. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 117.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.72.

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Town Centre Securities had a negative net margin of 15.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Town Centre Securities Plc will post 6.4926063 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (the "Company") is a public limited company domiciled in the United Kingdom. Its shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is Town Centre House, The Merrion Centre, Leeds LS2 8LY. The principal activities of the group during the period remained those of property investment, development and trading and the provision of car parking.

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