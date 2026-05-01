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Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Town Centre Securities logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Intraday technical move: Town Centre Securities' shares briefly rose above their 50‑day moving average (50‑day MA GBX 117.68) with an intraday high of GBX 122, though the last trade was GBX 112 on light volume (38 shares) and the stock was reported up about 4.3%.
  • Weak fundamentals: The firm reported GBX (3.20) EPS last quarter and has a negative net margin (-15.27%), negative ROE (-4.75%), high debt‑to‑equity (160.89) and a negative P/E (-8.83), despite sell‑side analysts projecting about 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year and a market cap of £50.83m.
  • Interested in Town Centre Securities? Here are five stocks we like better.

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN - Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.68 and traded as high as GBX 122. Town Centre Securities shares last traded at GBX 112, with a volume of 38 shares changing hands.

Town Centre Securities Stock Up 4.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.89. The company has a market capitalization of £50.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.65. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 117.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.72.

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Town Centre Securities had a negative net margin of 15.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Town Centre Securities Plc will post 6.4926063 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Town Centre Securities PLC (the "Company") is a public limited company domiciled in the United Kingdom. Its shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is Town Centre House, The Merrion Centre, Leeds LS2 8LY. The principal activities of the group during the period remained those of property investment, development and trading and the provision of car parking.

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