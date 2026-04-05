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Toy Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 5th

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
Hasbro logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged Hasbro, Mattel, Toyota Motor, MINISO Group, and TOYO as the five "toy stocks" to watch today, chosen for having the highest dollar trading volume among toy-stock candidates in recent days.
  • The term "toy stocks" denotes small, thinly traded or low-priced securities that are typically highly volatile and illiquid, exposing investors to elevated risk and the possibility of large losses due to limited analyst coverage and weak fundamentals.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Hasbro, Mattel, Toyota Motor, MINISO Group, and TOYO are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Toy stocks" is informal, often pejorative investor slang for small, thinly traded, or low-priced securities that people buy more for speculation, short-term trading, or entertainment than as part of a disciplined investment strategy. These shares tend to be highly volatile and illiquid, with limited analyst coverage and weak fundamentals, so treating them as "toys" implies acceptance of elevated risk and the possibility of large losses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Hasbro (HAS)

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAS

Mattel (MAT)

Mattel, Inc., a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAT

Toyota Motor (TM)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TM

MINISO Group (MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MNSO

TOYO (TOYO)

TOYO Co. Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of solar cells and modules. It is involved in integrating the upstream production of wafer and silicon, midstream production of solar cell, downstream production of photovoltaic (PV) modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TOYO

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hasbro Right Now?

Before you consider Hasbro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hasbro wasn't on the list.

While Hasbro currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

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