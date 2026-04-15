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Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Toyota Industries logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) to a "hold" rating in a report issued Monday.
  • The stock opened at $128.70, with a 50‑day SMA of $128.70 and 200‑day SMA of $119.34, a 52‑week range of $84.12–$136.11, a market cap of $38.67 billion and a reported P/E of 0.37.
  • Toyota Industries is a diversified industrial and automotive supplier whose Toyota Material Handling segment is a leading producer of forklifts, warehouse vehicles and automated guided vehicles.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Toyota Industries.

Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Toyota Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TYIDY opened at $128.70 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $128.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.34. Toyota Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.12 and a fifty-two week high of $136.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.37.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Industries Corporation, headquartered in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, traces its origins to Sakichi Toyoda’s Toyoda Automatic Loom Works founded in 1926. As the founding member of the Toyota Group, it has grown from a textile machinery manufacturer into a diversified industrial and automotive supplier. Throughout its history, Toyota Industries has emphasized innovation, quality management and continuous improvement to expand its global footprint.

The company’s Material Handling Equipment segment, marketed under the Toyota Material Handling brand, is a leading producer of forklift trucks, warehouse vehicles and automated guided vehicles.

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