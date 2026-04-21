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Toyota Industries (TYIDY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Toyota Industries logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Toyota Industries is expected to report quarterly results on April 28, with analysts projecting $0.1693 earnings per share and $6.0937 billion in revenue.
  • Shares opened at $124.03 and were down 1.1%, with a market capitalization of $37.27 billion and a 12‑month trading range of $89.32–$136.11; the 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages are $128.64 and $119.68, respectively.
  • Zacks Research recently upgraded the stock to a Hold, and the company currently carries a consensus rating of "Hold."
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY - Get Free Report) is projected to post its resultson Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Toyota Industries to post earnings of $0.1693 per share and revenue of $6.0937 billion for the quarter.

Toyota Industries Trading Down 1.1%

OTCMKTS TYIDY opened at $124.03 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.68. Toyota Industries has a 12 month low of $89.32 and a 12 month high of $136.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion and a PE ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Toyota Industries to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on TYIDY

Toyota Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Industries Corporation, headquartered in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, traces its origins to Sakichi Toyoda’s Toyoda Automatic Loom Works founded in 1926. As the founding member of the Toyota Group, it has grown from a textile machinery manufacturer into a diversified industrial and automotive supplier. Throughout its history, Toyota Industries has emphasized innovation, quality management and continuous improvement to expand its global footprint.

The company’s Material Handling Equipment segment, marketed under the Toyota Material Handling brand, is a leading producer of forklift trucks, warehouse vehicles and automated guided vehicles.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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