Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.89, Zacks reports. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $76.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 billion. Toyota Motor updated its FY 2027 guidance to 16.020-16.020 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Toyota Motor's conference call:

Toyota reported FY2026 operating income of JPY 3.8 trillion and consolidated sales of JPY 50.7 trillion , with vehicle sales up ~2.5% and electrified vehicle sales exceeding 5 million units (driven mainly by HEVs).

and consolidated sales of , with vehicle sales up ~2.5% and electrified vehicle sales exceeding units (driven mainly by HEVs). The company forecasts FY2027 operating income of JPY 3.0 trillion , a year‑on‑year decline of ~ JPY 800 billion (the third consecutive annual drop), citing unresolved impacts from U.S. tariffs and a ~ JPY 670 billion Middle East‑related headwind.

, a year‑on‑year decline of ~ (the third consecutive annual drop), citing unresolved impacts from U.S. tariffs and a ~ Middle East‑related headwind. Toyota raised the FY2026 dividend to JPY 95 and plans a further increase to JPY 100 for FY2027, while keeping share buybacks flexible (no year‑end repurchase limit).

and plans a further increase to for FY2027, while keeping share buybacks flexible (no year‑end repurchase limit). Management acknowledged that mid‑to‑long‑term business‑structure transformations remain only partly complete, limiting their ability to fully offset cost and tariff pressures and leaving uncertainty about the timing of achieving the ROE 20% goal (no timeline provided).

goal (no timeline provided). Management outlined strategic levers to restore sustainable growth — maximize capacity (Area 35), expand value‑chain revenue (~JPY 150 billion/year), scale HEV/BEV production and pursue new mobility and robotics — but outcomes and timing remain uncertain.

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Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TM traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.64. 634,867 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $167.18 and a 12 month high of $248.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.15 and a 200-day moving average of $214.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toyota Motor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $290.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TM

Key Headlines Impacting Toyota Motor

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Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota's operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company's product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

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