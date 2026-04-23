TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRTX

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 183.34, a quick ratio of 183.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 18.14%.The business had revenue of $35.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2,454.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,951 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,494 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,818 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc NYSE: TRTX is a growth-oriented real estate finance company that originates and invests in a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt. The company’s primary business activities include the origination and acquisition of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments. These investments predominantly finance multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality properties across the United States.

TPG RE Finance Trust pursues a flexible capital strategy, structuring transactions that range from first-lien floating-rate loans to subordinated debt and preferred equity.

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