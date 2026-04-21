TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $37.1440 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 18.14%.The business had revenue of $35.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.15 million. On average, analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $647.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 183.34 and a quick ratio of 183.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRTX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 86.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2,454.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 249.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,818 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc NYSE: TRTX is a growth-oriented real estate finance company that originates and invests in a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt. The company’s primary business activities include the origination and acquisition of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments. These investments predominantly finance multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality properties across the United States.

TPG RE Finance Trust pursues a flexible capital strategy, structuring transactions that range from first-lien floating-rate loans to subordinated debt and preferred equity.

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