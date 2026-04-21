Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $40.33 and last traded at $41.0220, with a volume of 4947543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.81.

The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS.

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Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Tractor Supply from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $57.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 11,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $618,259.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,519,255.25. This represents a 19.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 62,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $3,406,854.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 122,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,647,776.08. The trade was a 33.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,348 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,621. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 356.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 45,132 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,009 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $16,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.0% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 19,627 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company's stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 9.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business's 50 day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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