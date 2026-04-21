Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.130-2.230 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.1 billion-$16.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.3 billion.

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Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens set a $53.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 59,745 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $3,228,022.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 80,931 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,701.93. This represents a 42.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 11,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $618,259.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,519,255.25. This represents a 19.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,348 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,621. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,713,409 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $670,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,414 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,433,611 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $871,855,000 after buying an additional 2,706,819 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,046,977 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $252,400,000 after buying an additional 1,595,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,622,335 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $531,223,000 after buying an additional 1,497,130 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,637,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

Further Reading

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