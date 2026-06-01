Traders Buy High Volume of CoreWeave Call Options (NASDAQ:CRWV)

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 289,821 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 30% compared to the average volume of 222,293 call options.

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Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $166,172,106.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 282,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,428,031. This trade represents a 83.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $90,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 285,327 shares in the company, valued at $23,071,541.22. This represents a 79.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,265,642 shares of company stock worth $3,043,956,040.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 10,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWV. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV

More CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV traded up $15.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.17. 44,644,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,107,920. CoreWeave has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 7.18. The company's 50 day moving average price is $102.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.52.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. CoreWeave's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreWeave will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

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