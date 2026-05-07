Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 21,482 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 199% compared to the average daily volume of 7,183 call options.

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Americas Gold and Silver Price Performance

Shares of Americas Gold and Silver stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.85. 2,349,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,799,336. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. Americas Gold and Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $9.75 target price on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Americas Gold and Silver in a report on Monday, February 9th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $9.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USAS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americas Gold and Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Americas Gold and Silver by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 591,646 shares of the company's stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Americas Gold and Silver by 50.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Americas Gold and Silver by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Americas Gold and Silver by 22.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 47,863 shares of the company's stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Americas Gold and Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a precious metals mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold assets in North America. The company's core operations center on the Cosalá district in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, where it pursues both open-pit and underground mining techniques. In addition to these producing mines, Americas Gold and Silver maintains an exploration portfolio designed to support future growth and reserve replacement.

The Cosalá operation comprises multiple silver-gold deposits accessed via ramp and portal infrastructure.

Further Reading

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