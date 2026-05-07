Trainline (LON:TRN) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trainline (LON:TRN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 580 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price would suggest a potential upside of 139.27% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 230 to GBX 220 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 350 target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 330 target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 400.83.

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Trainline Stock Performance

Shares of LON:TRN traded up GBX 5.60 on Thursday, hitting GBX 242.40. 2,432,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,784. The firm has a market capitalization of £886.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.33. The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 218.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 223.79. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 178 and a 1-year high of GBX 307.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.92.

Trainline (LON:TRN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported GBX 23.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of £452.68 million during the quarter. Trainline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trainline will post 16.8458781 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Trainline

Here are the key news stories impacting Trainline this week:

Positive Sentiment: Berenberg reaffirmed a "buy" rating and kept a GBX 350 price target, providing an upside anchor for the stock. Berenberg Buy Rating

Berenberg reaffirmed a "buy" rating and kept a GBX 350 price target, providing an upside anchor for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Solid quarterly results: Trainline reported GBX 23.60 EPS and revenue of £452.7m, with higher profits and strong digital demand — a fundamental positive that supports longer-term earnings momentum. Earnings Release & Transcript

Solid quarterly results: Trainline reported GBX 23.60 EPS and revenue of £452.7m, with higher profits and strong digital demand — a fundamental positive that supports longer-term earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Media and analyst pieces are dissecting why the share price fell despite revenue growth, highlighting investor focus on margins, guidance and macro risks rather than top-line strength. Why is the share price falling?

Media and analyst pieces are dissecting why the share price fell despite revenue growth, highlighting investor focus on margins, guidance and macro risks rather than top-line strength. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan cut its price target from GBX 230 to GBX 220 and downgraded Trainline to "underweight," a clear near-term headwind for sentiment and a likely contributor to selling pressure. JPMorgan Downgrade

JPMorgan cut its price target from GBX 230 to GBX 220 and downgraded Trainline to "underweight," a clear near-term headwind for sentiment and a likely contributor to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Reports note the stock fell by over 3% after the results, showing investor nervousness despite strong numbers — suggests market is focused on guidance, policy and geopolitical risks. Stock Fell After Earnings

Reports note the stock fell by over 3% after the results, showing investor nervousness despite strong numbers — suggests market is focused on guidance, policy and geopolitical risks. Negative Sentiment: Commentary flags pressure from a UK policy change affecting rail ticketing and broader travel demand concerns tied to the Iran war — macro/policy risks that could dampen near-term revenue or margins. Policy & Geopolitical Pressure

About Trainline

Trainline's ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices. As most rail and coach tickets continue to be sold offline at the station, and as customers and governments commit to more environmentally friendly modes of travel, we see significant growth opportunities for Trainline over the long term.

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