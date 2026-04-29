TransAlta (TAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC - Get Free Report) TSE: TA will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $436.3550 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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TransAlta (NYSE:TAC - Get Free Report) TSE: TA last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $436.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $493.39 million. On average, analysts expect TransAlta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TransAlta Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of TAC stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This is an increase from TransAlta's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. TransAlta's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ritter Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TAC

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation, originally founded in 1909 as Calgary Power Company Ltd., is a publicly traded energy company specializing in the development, ownership and operation of power generation and transmission assets. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, TransAlta has grown from its early hydroelectric roots into a diversified energy provider with a multi-fuel generating fleet.

The company's core business activities encompass power generation, asset management and energy trading services.

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