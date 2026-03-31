TransAlta (TSE:TA) Insider Jane Nyla Fedoretz Sells 5,000 Shares

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA - Get Free Report) NYSE: TAC insider Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.66, for a total value of C$88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 91,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,615,059.98. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Jane Nyla Fedoretz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 7,000 shares of TransAlta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.15, for a total value of C$127,050.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 10,000 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.45, for a total value of C$174,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 7,500 shares of TransAlta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.70, for a total transaction of C$132,750.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 5,000 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.46, for a total transaction of C$87,300.00.

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TransAlta Stock Performance

TransAlta stock traded up C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.37. The company had a trading volume of 463,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.51. The firm has a market cap of C$5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.18. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of C$11.16 and a 52 week high of C$25.03.

TransAlta (TSE:TA - Get Free Report) NYSE: TAC last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 5.74%.The company had revenue of C$712.00 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TA. Desjardins decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on TransAlta from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a C$22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$24.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TA

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada's largest producers of wind power and Alberta's largest producer of thermal generation and hydro-electric power. For over 114 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud member of the communities where we operate and where our employees work and live.

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