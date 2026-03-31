TransAlta (TSE:TA) Insider Jane Nyla Fedoretz Sells 7,000 Shares

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA - Get Free Report) NYSE: TAC insider Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.15, for a total value of C$127,050.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 84,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,532,821.95. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position.

Jane Nyla Fedoretz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 5,000 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.66, for a total value of C$88,300.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 10,000 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.45, for a total value of C$174,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 7,500 shares of TransAlta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.70, for a total value of C$132,750.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 5,000 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.46, for a total value of C$87,300.00.

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TransAlta Price Performance

TA stock traded up C$0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$18.37. 463,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,969. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.18. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of C$11.16 and a one year high of C$25.03. The company has a market cap of C$5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.70, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.51.

TransAlta (TSE:TA - Get Free Report) NYSE: TAC last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 5.74%.The business had revenue of C$712.00 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on TransAlta from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded TransAlta from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a C$22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$24.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TransAlta

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada's largest producers of wind power and Alberta's largest producer of thermal generation and hydro-electric power. For over 114 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud member of the communities where we operate and where our employees work and live.

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