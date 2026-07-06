Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,474 Shares of Stock

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI - Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 2,474 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $44,111.42. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,451,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,544,435.05. The trade was a 0.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Realty Invest Transcontinental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,300 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $23,244.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,500 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 352 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $6,283.20.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,653 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,357.28.

On Monday, June 15th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,517 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,017.77.

On Friday, June 12th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 91 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,592.50.

On Thursday, June 11th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 1,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $17,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $17,740.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 2,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 157 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,789.89.

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Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Down 4.0%

TCI traded down $1.96 on Monday, reaching $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.48 and a 1 year high of $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.85 million, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 18.94%.

Key Headlines Impacting Transcontinental Realty Investors

Here are the key news stories impacting Transcontinental Realty Investors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental has made multiple recent open-market purchases of TCI shares, suggesting insider confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation.

Major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental has made multiple recent open-market purchases of TCI shares, suggesting insider confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. Neutral Sentiment: The insider buying was disclosed in SEC filings and was relatively small as a percentage of total ownership, so it may support sentiment but is not a major fundamental catalyst.

The insider buying was disclosed in SEC filings and was relatively small as a percentage of total ownership, so it may support sentiment but is not a major fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: TCI’s last reported quarterly results showed modest profitability, with $0.02 EPS and $12.34 million in revenue, providing limited near-term earnings momentum.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCI. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,292 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,960 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Transcontinental Realty Investors to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Transcontinental Realty Investors from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCI

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment company listed on the NYSE under the ticker TCI. The company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of neighborhood and community shopping centers. Its core focus is on open‐air retail properties anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national discount retailers, providing stable tenant demand and long‐term lease structures.

The firm’s portfolio comprises a diversified collection of retail shopping centers located primarily in the Midwest and Southern regions of the United States.

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